Peggy Wireman: Odes to mask wearing

Dear Editor: COVID-19 can kill even people who don’t get it. A friend of mine had heart surgery canceled because COVID-19 patients had filled all the beds.

AN ODE TO MASK-WEARING

Patriots wear masks.

Patriotism means mask wearing

Patriotism means wearing your mask

Protect your loved ones — wear your mask

Protect your family. Wear your mask

Express your love for others — wear your mask

Love your neighbor? — wear your mask

Do unto others — wear your mask

Would Christ wear his mask?

Love America? Wear your mask

Love Americans? Wear your mask

Love your country? Wear your mask.

A SECOND ODE TO MASK-WEARING

Typhoid Mary killed thousands, but we have masks.

Don’t risk being Typhoid Mary. Wear your mask.

When America was threated during World War II all Americans bought Victory Stamps and planted gardens. Now America is threated by a deadly virus — how will you respond?

Be a patriot. Wear your mask.

Wearing a mask shows you care about your health and that of others.

You go to the gym to promote your physical fitness but walk outside without your mask. How sensible is that?

Wearing a mask is a lot more comfortable than breathing on a ventilator. Wear your mask.

Peggy Wireman

Monona

