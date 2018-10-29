Dear Editor: Attorney General Brad Schimel wants to let health insurance companies deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions or to charge them more. That would be the effect of the lawsuit he signed to overturn the Affordable Care Act, which contains these protections.
Although the Republicans, including Walker, claim that they would still ensure those protections, they did not do so before, so why would they now? They do not even claim that any law they passed would guarantee that coverage would be affordable.
Schimel also signed a lawsuit to weaken the environmental laws that protect Wisconsin waters and air and has supported other lawsuits to protect companies that pollute.
These are only two of the reasons I’m voting for Josh Kaul for attorney general.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
