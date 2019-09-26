Dear Editor: Can you go to sleep when someone is vacuuming the room? If asleep, would you wake up if someone started vacuuming? That’s what 1,000 families will need to live with if the F-35 fighter jets come to Madison.
Those 1,000 families are mostly low-income, living in public housing or homes they bought decades ago. That means residents are likely to be elderly or children, both categories proven to be unusually sensitive to noise.
The elderly tend to go to bed earlier and sleep later than the 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. restrictions on airplane flights. They, and small children, take daytime naps as do low-income workers who work at night.
The projected noise levels for the jets is an average of 70, which means that many of the flights will have higher noise levels. What is the range of expected noise levels?
Are those levels high enough to actually harm the hearing of children including those playing outdoors?
The OSHA guidelines cite 84 as the beginning of the danger zone for damaging hearing. The noise from the jets would be normally unacceptable under HUD guidelines for housing if decibels reach 65 and unacceptable at 75. At 66 to 75 levels there should be “noise attenuation requirements that will bring the interior noise level to 45 DNL and/or exterior noise level to 65 DNL.”
Could funds someplace be found to buy homes for and relocate 1,000 families to obtain the economic benefits for the rest of the community or will all of the costs be theirs? If so, I hope the Air National Guard eliminates Madison as a location for the jets.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
