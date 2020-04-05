Peggy Wireman: Election should be conducted by mail

Dear Editor: State legislators who vote against postponing the election should volunteer to serve as at the polls checking in voters to let the mostly elderly regular poll workers to stay safely home.
Alternative would be to send all registered voters a ballot and require that all voting be done by absentee ballot.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
State legislators who vote against postponing the election should volunteer to serve as at the polls checking in voters to let the, mostly elderly, regular poll workers to stay safely home.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!