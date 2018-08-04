Dear Editor: If Roe v. Wade is overturned it may become illegal to buy birth control pills in Wisconsin. The existing state law says that it is illegal to destroy a pregnancy. As I read existing state law, that would make use of the pill and other forms of hormonal birth control illegal.
While the pill and other hormonal birth control methods such as the patch primarily work to prevent the fertilization of the egg, in some cases fertilization does occur but pregnancy is prevented because hormones prevent the fertilized egg from attaching to the womb. The state law needs to be changed immediately.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.