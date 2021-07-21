Peggy Race: Say no to puppy mill pets

Dear Editor: Wednesday July 21 is National No Pet Store Puppies Day. This day was created to raise awareness about puppy mills and their connection to pet stores that sell puppies, kittens and rabbits, while urging the public to adopt their best friend from a local shelter or rescue, or do their research to find a reputable breeder.
Wisconsin has a unique role in the puppy mill industry. According to records that Bailing Out Benji obtained from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin puppy-selling stores imported nearly 2,000 unaltered puppies and kittens from out-of-state breeding facilities in 2020. On top of that, our state is also home to many puppy mills that are supplying pet stores across the country with animals. Just this past year, the state of Wisconsin had a USDA breeder taken to court and fined for failing to provide timely veterinary care and for selling sick and diseased puppies. This breeder received minimal fines and is still licensed and selling animals to stores in and out of Wisconsin.
Today we are calling on all Wisconsin residents to stop the demand of puppy mill puppies and stop shopping at stores that sell puppies, kittens and rabbits. If we stop investing in the cruel puppy mill industry, these facilities will close once and for all.
Do your research before you buy and always meet the parent dogs where they are living to ensure you aren’t supporting a puppy mill. Or better yet, adopt your next best friend from one of our amazing shelters and rescues.
Peggy Race
Bailing Out Benji Wisconsin
