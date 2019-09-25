Dear Editor: I am a resident of Maine and one who not just supports ranked choice voting, but has been working for this method of voting for years. RCV has a long and interesting history dating back to 1855. It is not a gimmick. It will benefit (or not) each party equally. The idea of having a majority is what will not result, a candidate elected by a very small percentage of voters, where the vote can be or is split. There is not tyranny by majority, the idea is have a consensus, the best one we can manage and RCV can help us find that consensus.
Maine has used RCV in two elections. In our first, the Democratic primary, the plurality holder initially won with a 54% majority. In the other, our much publicized CD2 race, the initial plurality holder, lost when his closest competitor got more secondary votes, more than two-to-one. In both cases, RCV worked just as it was supposed to work.
In Maine, in 2006 and 2010, back-to-back races for the governor's office were won in split votes by just 38%. That means in each case, 62% of the voters did not want the winner as governor. Our state constitution currently prohibits RCV from being used for three state offices: governor, state rep, and state senator. But two back-to-back elections by a small minority, and due to a split vote, demonstrates the need for a form of voting that can diminish the effect of that split vote. RCV fits that need. Also known as IRV, it has been used, nationally, in Australia and Ireland for a century and works well.
Peggy Bayliss
Calais, Maine
