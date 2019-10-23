Dear Editor: The politically correct crowd in Madison is fired up. But why stop with the monkey-themed wallpaper which adorned the walls of the Madison Club? That's small potatoes.
The big movie franchises of "Planet of the Apes" and "King Kong" should be ambitious targets. What about images of organ grinder monkeys wearing cute little caps and military tunics? And there's the three "See no evil," "Speak no evil" and "Hear no evil" monkeys. All of these are a part of our popular culture.
Additionally, the p.c. police might want to expunge the phrases "monkeying around" and "monkey see, monkey do" from the English language,
I'm sure that the anti-wallpaper vigilantes in this case can find more ways to raise much ado about primates.
Paula Dent
Madison
