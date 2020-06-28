Paula Dent: Banning reusable shopping bags is irrational

Dear Editor: Banning the use of reusable bags in supermarkets is irrational. There is no evidence linking this practice to the spread of COVID-19. The pathogen known as the coronavirus is aerosolized when someone coughs, sneezes or talks. This makes it important to wear masks in public.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I have a cure for the hysteria about personal shopping totes. (Yes, they should be clean). Customers who wish to use their own bags can keep them in their carts and load purchases at the self-checkout machines. No store employees need come near the patrons. Staff will sanitize the carts and roll them back to the stacking area.

This is a workable precaution.

Paula Dent

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.