Paula Dent: Banning reusable shopping bags is irrational

Dear Editor: Banning the use of reusable bags in supermarkets is irrational. There is no evidence linking this practice to the spread of COVID-19. The pathogen known as the coronavirus is aerosolized when someone coughs, sneezes or talks. This makes it important to wear masks in public.

I have a cure for the hysteria about personal shopping totes. (Yes, they should be clean). Customers who wish to use their own bags can keep them in their carts and load purchases at the self-checkout machines. No store employees need come near the patrons. Staff will sanitize the carts and roll them back to the stacking area.

This is a workable precaution.

Paula Dent

Madison

