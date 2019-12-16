Paula Clifford: Opponents of Spring Green kennel have made outrageous false claims

Dear Editor: Those opposed to the Spring Green kennel which raises animals for research benefiting both human and veterinary medicine have made some pretty outrageous claims over the past many months. They’ve falsely accused local business owners of misleading the public. They’ve repeatedly suggested that local lawmakers who do not share their views are “corrupt” and “taking bribes.” They’ve also made outrageous claims about the environmental impacts of a small dog breeding operation in a state that knows better, one with decades of experience managing huge dairy operations.
All of these arguments are flawed and misleading. However, the biggest fib being circulated by research opponents is that animal studies are outdated and no longer required. Nothing could be further from the truth. Cancer medications that benefit both humans and animals came from studies in rats, mice and dogs. The impact of heart disease, one of America’s biggest health threats, has been significantly lessened by medications and new surgical techniques developed in pigs and other species. Despite all this evidence, a small group of opponents are asking local residents to reject something that benefits all of us.
We encourage neighbors in Spring Green to thoroughly research this issue before going to the polls in 2020. If you decide to hamper health research, you may end up hurting someone you love.
Paula Clifford
Executive director, Americans for Medical Progress
Washington, D.C.
