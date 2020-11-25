Paula Bezark: Stay home and stay safe

Dear Editor: The more people I know personally who I find out have the coronavirus, the more helpless I feel. I just found out one of my friends is sick and therefore unable to work and make money, and it broke my heart. Not to mention the lack of taste and smell, which I imagine must be like getting an extra hard kick while you’re already down.
Republicans in our state Legislature are killing and crippling us, and it’s time for them to take action and do their jobs. It’s been almost 200 days since they’ve convened, and Wisconsin has suffered tremendously because of it. Our health care workers are overwhelmed and exhausted. We can’t trust people to take the levels of personal responsibility required to curb this pandemic. If a restaurant is allowed to be open for dine-in seating, people will go and eat out. If masks aren’t mandated in public places, people won’t wear them. If we don’t have enough contact tracing, people won’t be informed in time that they could have been exposed to the virus.
We need more policies in place, and financial support, to prevent people from spreading this disease and to allow them to survive these times. There’s only so much our governor can do without the support of the Assembly and Senate.
To everyone else, please stay home and stay safe. As my state Rep. Lisa Subeck told me, just wearing a mask isn’t enough to prevent you from getting sick. Stay home as often as possible so we can get through this together.
Paula Bezark
Madison
