Paula Bezark: Kelda Roys will deliver results in the state Senate

Dear Editor: I was thrilled when I heard Kelda Roys was running for Fred Risser’s soon-to-be vacant state Senate seat — she was my top choice for the Wisconsin governor race back in 2018. She supports women’s rights and access to abortion, LGBTQ equality, and she will work to end gun violence with common sense reforms.

Kelda has the most experience of anyone running for the District 26 Senate seat. She was a previous member of the Wisconsin state Assembly. Before that, she was the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, where she helped ensure passage of Wisconsin’s first pro-choice law in three decades, the Compassionate Care for Rape Victims Act — even though the Senate was controlled by anti-choice Republicans at the time.

Kelda is the only candidate running who has gotten things done in terms of progressive policy. Kelda Roys is an engaging, forward-thinking, effective leader — and that’s why I’m voting for her to be our next state senator. Experience matters, and she knows how to deliver real results in the Capitol.

Make sure to request your absentee ballot so you can vote for Kelda in the August 11 primary election!

Paula Bezark

Madison

