Paula Bezark: Kelda Roys will deliver results in the state Senate

Paula Bezark: Kelda Roys will deliver results in the state Senate

Dear Editor: I was thrilled when I heard Kelda Roys was running for Fred Risser’s soon-to-be vacant state Senate seat — she was my top choice for the Wisconsin governor race back in 2018. She supports women’s rights and access to abortion, LGBTQ equality, and she will work to end gun violence with common sense reforms.

Kelda has the most experience of anyone running for the District 26 Senate seat. She was a previous member of the Wisconsin state Assembly. Before that, she was the executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin, where she helped ensure passage of Wisconsin’s first pro-choice law in three decades, the Compassionate Care for Rape Victims Act — even though the Senate was controlled by anti-choice Republicans at the time.

Kelda is the only candidate running who has gotten things done in terms of progressive policy. Kelda Roys is an engaging, forward-thinking, effective leader — and that’s why I’m voting for her to be our next state senator. Experience matters, and she knows how to deliver real results in the Capitol.

Make sure to request your absentee ballot so you can vote for Kelda in the August 11 primary election!

Paula Bezark

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Paul Collins: Rome is burning

Dear Editor: I have come to the conclusion that Rome (America) is burning and few seem to even care or are even reveling in it. It is not just…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics