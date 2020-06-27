Paula Alt: I support Sheri Carter's plan for a task force of Black leaders

Paula Alt: I support Sheri Carter's plan for a task force of Black leaders

Dear Editor: I support City Council President Sheri Carter’s initiative to create a task force made up of Black leaders from the Madison community to focus on and propose solutions to the issues facing Madison's Black citizens. As I have learned through the Justified Anger program offered by the Rev. Alex Gee and Nehemiah, the best way to help Black members of our community is to support them in what THEY see as the way forward. Carter is giving all of Madison the opportunity to let Black citizens point the way. Let’s support her efforts and create that task force. Then, LISTEN.

Paula Alt

Madison

