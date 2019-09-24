U.S. Rep. lhan Omar, D-Minnesota: “Yes, God has obligations to all of us. But God expects us to do the righteous work. So God does not expect you to vote for people who will ultimately hurt you and other humans around you.”
God "expects" us to ''vote'' a certain way? Whither the secular liberals, Annie Laurie Gaylor, and the ever-vigilant Freedom From Religion Foundation?
Or perhaps they deem some gods, and some religions, more equal than others?
Paul W. Schlecht
Madison
