Dear Editor: School Board candidate Ali Muldrow: “My opponent (David Blaska) would like to do all kinds of things to black students: punish them, humiliate them, hurt them, silence them, suspend them, expel them — pretty much anything but teach them.'' Strongly asserted, accusatory and inflammatory words one might expect to easily confirm, right?
Wrong! Struggling mightily to keep an open mind during an ultimately fruitless search, I was unable to locate any proof whatsoever that Blaska seeks to do any of this to any students, let alone the group for which Muldrow has expressed concern.
What did I discover? Muldrow's "school choice" for her own children happens to be the private ''Isthmus Montessori School.''
The inescapably hypocritical irony? Let this sink in: Muldrow is asking voters to elect her to a position on the board of the MMSD, an organization she apparently doesn't even trust with the education of her own children.
Paul W. Schlecht
Madison
