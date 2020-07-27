Paul W. Schlecht: Liberals sneak social engineering into public policy

Dear Editor: "We Know What's Best For You" liberals sure love sneaking social engineering efforts into public policy. Another area ripe for parental exclusion? Aspiring underage tattoo recipients.
“According to data through March 2015 compiled by the National Conference of State Legislatures, at least 45 states have laws prohibiting minors from getting tattoos, with the majority of those states allowing it if there’s parental consent. For example, Florida law requires written, notarized consent of a minor’s parent or legal guardian in order to tattoo a minor.”
Aspiring underage abortion recipients? Perhaps, but not so much.
”According to Guttmacher Institute, a group that tracks abortion policy and statistics, a majority of states require consent and/or notification. In 37 states, minors need parental consent and/or notification, while 11 states and Washington D.C. require neither.
Let this sink in: Nationwide it’s easier, or at least not as difficult, for minors to get an abortion than it is to get a tattoo.
Paul W. Schlecht
Madison
