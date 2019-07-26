Dear Editor: Thursday's Wisconsin State Journal "Today In History" column's ''key event" was: ''On July 18,1969, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D- Mass., left a party on Chappaquiddick Island near Martha’s Vineyard with Mary Jo Kopechne, 28; some time later, Kennedy’s car went off a bridge into the water. Kennedy was able to escape, but Kopechne drowned.''
Edgartown Fire Rescue Captain and diver John Farrar recovered Kopechne's body the next morning, and testified that she died from suffocation, not drowning, surviving in the vehicle's air void for three to four hours.
Kennedy's excuses for an unconscionable delay in reporting the incident were as phony as the neck brace he wore to Kopechne's funeral. His many post-accident phone calls (to lawyers, the family "fixer," his mistress) while Kopechne was fighting for her life failed to include the only one that counted — alerting the authorities. If he had, Kopechne might still been alive today.
Both Kennedy and Kopechne were likely thinking the very same thing while she was dying an excruciatingly slow and horrifying death, ("how am I going to get out of this?"), but for two completely different reasons. Kennedy goes on to become the liberal ''Lion of the Senate,'' Kopechne becomes an afterthought in a completely preventable tragedy.
"We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office." — Aesop
Paul W. Schlecht
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.