Paul Smith: Democratic Socialists must not stay home in November

Dear Editor: To all Democratic Socialists who are threatening to stay home: I understand your anger. I am a longtime Social Democrat.

Starkly: 2020 may be the last American election. It's not about health care, or climate change, or the needs of the working class, or any number of other vital and pressing issues.

It's about a sociopathic fascist who is bent on destroying our constitutional republic. It's about the fact the odds are heavily stacked in his favor, polls be damned.

He has an entire GOP that let him walk on gross violations of the constitution. More, they gave him carte blanche in securing total power.

He has a de facto state television propaganda network. His claws slink ever deeper into the judiciary. He has a mass.

He is, in other words, well on his way to "gleischaltung" — the Nazi program of coordination, the coordination of total power in creating the fascist state. There is not a single legal means left to us to destroy this cancer, but 2020.

Take a lesson from Weimar. The SPD and KPD saw in each other a more bitter enemy than the Nazi party. Refusing to work together, the KPD aligned with the NASDAP to destroy the socialists.