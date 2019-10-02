Dear Editor: Gregory Schmidt's dismissal of the Second Amendment by mocking its grammatical style is a typical cheap attack. Indeed, his own letter includes a grammatical error ("...the sole purpose of which are to kill...", which mixes singular noun and plural verb). If grammatical errors invalidate an argument, then Schmidt is hoist by his own petard. Physician, heal thyself!
Furthermore, that's the way many people wrote back then — the English language has changed, grammatical norms have changed, and spellings and word meanings have changed. Schmidt should get over it — and himself. Does he really imply that the authors of the Second Amendment should have anticipated changes in language and written in an unspecified style of the future, and that their failure to do so invalidates their work? Really, now. That's rather petty, isn't it?
As to Schmidt's definition of the phrase "well regulated" he says that it "...serves to indicate an army with a command structure and to distinguish such an army from an armed mob." I've looked up the meaning of that phrase in that period of time, and I don't find that anywhere — it's pretty clear that he just made it up to suit his present purpose. The phrase actually meant "well disciplined," to use modern terminology, and the notion of a militia at the time was that it was explicitly not a part of a standing army.
Schmidt is ignorant of the true purpose of the Second Amendment as well as the circumstances behind its odd wording. He would do well to research this before claiming that the 'true' purpose of the Second Amendment was specifically to enable people to slaughter each other.
Paul Silvis
Burlington, Massachusetts
