Paul R. Stevens: We can learn plenty from Donald Trump

Dear Editor: People tell me that we should ignore the President's words as being unreliable. I disagree. I find that, because he is positioned high in the government, he can be a reliable source of insider information. If he declares that Alabama is going to be devastated by a hurricane then I can relax, knowing that Alabama will be spared. If he promises that Mexico will pay for a wall, then I can be confident that my taxes will increase. If he says that today will be sunny then I can prepare myself by finding my umbrella. Clearly one can learn a lot from Mr. Trump. He speaks a foreign language and we need only to translate his utterances.

Paul R. Stevens

Madison

