Paul R. Stevens: We can learn plenty from Donald Trump

Dear Editor: People tell me that we should ignore the President's words as being unreliable. I disagree. I find that, because he is positioned high in the government, he can be a reliable source of insider information. If he declares that Alabama is going to be devastated by a hurricane then I can relax, knowing that Alabama will be spared. If he promises that Mexico will pay for a wall, then I can be confident that my taxes will increase. If he says that today will be sunny then I can prepare myself by finding my umbrella. Clearly one can learn a lot from Mr. Trump. He speaks a foreign language and we need only to translate his utterances.
Paul R. Stevens
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.