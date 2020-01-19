Paul Noeldner: Delivery of impeachment articles a historical moment for ethics

Dear Editor: Delivery of the articles of impeachment is a solemn reminder that our love of shared ethics trumps our love of different values in a civil society. The same love of ethics applies when our love of fairness trumps our love of winning, our love of good trumps our love of greed and our love of accommodation trumps our love of acrimony. We need to apply that ethical standard every time we vote.
Paul Noeldner
Maple Bluff
