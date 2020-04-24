Paul McMahon: U.S. economy should turn away from defense production

Dear Editor: The COVID-19 virus induced Wisconsin companies large and small to defend the health care front. They did this at the call of the governor, yes, but acted well beyond that. Their creative responses and imaginative efforts are impressive and praiseworthy. From large (Placon, Exact Sciences, Promega, GE Healthcare) to small (Midwest Prototyping, Attwill Medical), companies redirected resources and retooled to produce masks, face shields, surgical gowns, ventilators and more. Wisconsin companies committed talent and imagination. Due to an unprecedented national health care emergency, and a hoax national stockpile, they quickly switched gears. I am grateful.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

This inspires a deeper lesson: If any company can transform itself for humane purposes, might it not consider a longer-term commitment to beat swords into plowshares? The U.S. needs to transition from producing defense-related services and materials to producing peace-supporting products and services.

This nation will move past the COVID-19 calamity. But what about the next epidemic? We have massive national needs: infrastructure, transportation systems, health care training, education, clean water and more. We can no longer afford billions for questionable defense systems in the face of abundant national challenges and needs. We cannot squander our great national wealth and talent. We have peace work to do.