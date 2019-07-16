Dear Editor: Liberal Democrats want to reduce your representation in Washington. How? They vehemently oppose President Trump’s plan to add a citizenship question to the next census form.
The number of representatives from each state to the House of Representatives is determined by the population of each state, as measured by the census. That is, in fact, the main reason for the existence of the census (Article 1, section 2 of the U.S. Constitution). There is a fixed number of representatives in the House — 435. If a state has a large population of illegal immigrants, and they are counted as citizens, they will get a larger portion of that 435. They will, in fact, take away representatives from states that have a low number of illegal immigrants.
In addition, those states whose population is inflated by high numbers of illegal immigrants will get more of your tax money, as some federal grants to states are based on population.
Does the sanctuary state, county and city movement make sense to you now?
Should the people in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon and Vermont have more representation in Washington because they harbor illegal immigrants?
Nancy Pelosi recently said that adding the citizenship question to the census was an effort to “make America white again." I don’t care what color immigrants are — I just want them to be legal again.
Paul Kristopeit
Beloit
