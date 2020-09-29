Paul Kristoffersen: Your vote, your choice, your democracy

Dear Editor: Most of us are so focused on our day-to-day lives, that we don’t pay attention to the details of any particular election, until a week ahead of time. This year may be different. We have the COVID-19 virus worry, plus it’s a presidential election. It appears 40% of the voters may be focused on one candidate and 50% of us are focused on the other candidate. This leaves a small 10% of voters that will affect our decision to elect a president for the next four years.
The following are some general key steps that are important to ensure your vote will be available to be taken, tabulated and counted.
1) Make sure you are registered to vote at your current address. 28 days is the minimum requirement at your current address.
2) When you vote, you will need a photo ID. There is a list of acceptable IDs online at myvote.wi.gov.
3) There are three ways you may vote in Wisconsin:
a) Voting at polls
b) In-person by absentee
c) Absentee by mail
4) Know the local municipal/village clerk’s name, address and phone. Whether you vote in-person or absentee, this info is vital.
Lastly, for more details and future questions about voting, a voter can access several sites, locations, or contacts:
3. Vote411.org
The clerk of your village, your municipality, or your city can answer any election related questions and give you more election info.
Your choice, your future, your democracy. VOTE, Nov. 3.
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana
