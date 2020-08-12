Paul Kristoffersen: Wearing a mask is a reasonable safety measure

Dear Editor: As human beings, we do all sort of things in our daily and weekly lives to protect our loved ones and ourselves.
We all buckle up when we enter our cars. When our children ride their bikes, we place a helmet on their heads. We stop at all of the required stop signs. Most of us now do not smoke in restaurants or bars. We as grandparents all buy the required child seats in order to pick up our grandkids. Most motorcyclists wear the recommended helmets. We all put unleaded gas in our cars and trucks.
Now can anyone explain why “wearing a mask” or “not wearing a mask” has become an issue?
Let’s examine the issue.
Most of us in Wisconsin wear gloves in the winter to protect our fingers and hands from the cold. We wear hats on our heads to protect our ears and heads from the winter. Our kids wear shin guards and knee guards to protect them during soccer and skate boarding. Us outdoorsmen/women wear safety glasses and other protective gear to save us from sharp objects.
All of us do things to protect our bodies as well as our children’s bodies.
My God, let's all wake up to this deadly virus. Please stay safe.
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!