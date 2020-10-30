Paul Kristoffersen: Please vote

Dear Editor: Many of us choose not to vote, for a variety of reasons. Too busy, work, school, children, family situations, apathy, anger, COVID-19, etc. If in this last year, you have thought about your children, please vote. If your values have been challenged, please vote. If someone in your family has a preexisting condition, please vote.
In this last year, if you have felt offended or put off by our politicians, please vote. If you have been worried about your future, please vote. If you have had trouble paying your bills, please vote.
For many of us we have felt powerless when it comes to our existence. We feel that we have no control of what is happening around us. Voting can be a strong way of fighting back our fears and worries. I know that I have a voice when I vote. We all need a voice for our future.
In this last year, have you known anyone that was bullied or pushed around for no reason? please vote. Have you felt disrespected by anyone? Please vote. Have you ever felt alone and out of touch? Please vote. Do you have a need to send a message to our leaders? Please vote.
Vote Democrat, vote Republican, vote Independent — but for God's sake, no, for your sake, please vote.
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!