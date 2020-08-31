Paul Kristoffersen: Katherine Gaulke will be a health care advocate

Dear Editor: Over 1,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19. With numbers still growing, the Trump campaign continues to visit this state publicly saying he is doing a great job, and he has threatened to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. How does that square with the truth? The Biden-Harris team will protect the Affordable Care Act if elected, not dismantle it. Over 2.4 million people in Wisconsin have preexisting conditions, and they deserve not to have to worry about losing their health care in these difficult and scary times.
Katherine Gaulke, Democratic candidate for Assembly in District 32, has challenged her opponent to a debate where healthcare would be a prime topic, but incumbent Rep. Tyler August has declined. Katherine has been a strong leader in the field of health care in southern Wisconsin. As a founder of Wisconsin Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, Incorporated (WAFCC), Katherine is uniquely positioned to affect needed health care changes in Wisconsin.
When a member of President Trump’s campaign comes to your town or city, he looks for Rep. August to be close by to help him campaign. Instead of politicking for Trump, Mr. August needs to be working on our weakened health care system. If given the chance, his opponent Katherine Gaulke will be on the front lines fighting this coronavirus.
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana
