Paul Kristoffersen: Have we spent four years at the carnival?

Dear Editor: I have written about this subject several times before, when a former administration official leaves the Trump White House. Here, 63 days before an election these very Republican (former) employees are forming small political groups of their own. Why? Most of them say that they are not supporting President Trump, and are publicly going to vote and support his opponent Joe Biden.
The above-mentioned action is unprecedented. These are both younger and older regular Republicans that have worked for this president and are now saying “enough is enough.” Other regular Republican voters as well as independent voters should be noticing this strong indictment against this president.
One has to ask, is Donald Trump a true Republican, or has he used the party to personally benefit his own personal needs? Has he told all of us what we want to hear in order to gain our interest and trust?
In 2016, one senator called Trump a carnival barker. When I was a child I was always attracted to the carnivals, especially to those men behind the tables. They always held out the possibility for me to win a prize for my mother. I put my 35 cents down and always took a shot, or threw the ball. Seldom did I hit anything, but that man was always talking me up. He was loud, mesmerizing and always offering unreasonable possibilities. We have to ask ourselves Nov. 3, have we all spent our last four years at the carnival?
Paul Kristoffersen
Fontana
