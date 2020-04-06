Paul Kaarakka: If I get sick working election, it's due to GOP inaction

Dear Editor:

To Assembly Speaker Vos

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

To Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald

I am a poll worker and I will be working the Wisconsin spring election in Middleton. Not because I want to, but because you have chosen to risk my health and possibly my life by refusing to alter Wisconsin's election process in this national emergency. Despite the extensive efforts by city clerks, we stand to be exposed to hundreds if not thousands of people, some of whom are bound to be infected.

I, like most other poll workers, am older and in the high risk group for COVID-19 infection. Many of my fellow poll workers have chosen to self-isolate rather than expose themselves to this extreme hazard. Election districts in urban areas are thus critically short of poll workers and are struggling with the logistics of dealing with a problem that has exploded in the U.S. in less than three months.

It is clear that the areas most affected are also strongholds of Democratic voters. Apparently you see this as an opportunity. Without Milwaukee and Madison, your conservative candidates are favored to win. And you claim to be concerned about election integrity?