Paul J. Quinn: Focus on 'woke' language will prevent committee from accomplishing business

Dear Editor: Sweet Jesus!
If the exquisite sensitivity to perceived racism that Matthew Braunginn and Nada Elmikashfi exhibit is compulsory for committee members then the Sustainable Madison Committee might as well close up shop. No useful work will ever be done while everyone is fixated on woke linguistic footwork rather than attending to business. Would it not have made more sense for the two to have soldiered on rather than optioning impotency?
Or perhaps that's the most constructive thing they could have done.
Paul J. Quinn
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.