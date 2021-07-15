Paul J. Quinn: Bus plans threaten downtown vibrancy

Dear Editor: Minimizing bus shelters ("State Street bus rapid transit shelters redesigned to appease business concerns") will do nothing to minimize the impact of the giant BRT buses on State Street and Capitol Square.
As a downtown resident, I saw the dynamic effect that the Streatery program (with its bus traffic calming) had on the life of my neighborhood. Compelling BRT to route along the proposed alternative routes (and rerouting conventional buses as well) would restore downtown to the vibrancy that it lost in the riots, which, serendipitously, resulted in the program Streatery that has shown us all a way forward.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's days in the sun will be brief. She should beware of a legacy as the mayor who condemned downtown to decay for generations.
Paul J. Quinn
Madison
