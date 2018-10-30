Dear Editor: “Mob rule.” This is the new taking point from the occupant of the White House and his followers. They want you to believe that the very same “snowflakes” and “libtards” that are accused of being weak and frail somehow are also able to make society turn into an apocalyptic wasteland.
I guess they are correct. We want to make sure that each and every citizen has access to affordable health care. Sounds fiendish to me. We also want to make sure that our environmental protections stay in place so that you and your children are able to breathe the air, drink the water, and enjoy a living ecosystem around you. Completely fiendish obviously.
The right wing wants you to believe that they are all about “law and order,” while groups of flat-out Nazis march in our streets and in some locales beat and murder those who disagree with their ideology. The right wing also wants to claim to be about “the rule of law.” That is of course until they get caught breaking the law and then they just use their puppets in state legislatures and Congress to change the laws that they broke. The party of “law and order” also wants to make sure that those very same laws and regulations are repealed daily so as to not get in the way of their billionaire benefactors adding a zero or two to their balance sheets while you and I are poisoned in the process.
While I have some issues with the Democratic Party regarding their lackluster support for environmental initiatives and flimsy “resistance” toward the occupant of the White House I think that it is a no-brainer as to which side gets marked at the ballot box for me. Fake “mob rule” or real fascism? The choice is yours.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
