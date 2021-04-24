Paul Collins: Wolves are a pawn in the culture war

Dear Editor: Following the court-ordered wolf slaughter in February, I found appalling the amount of propaganda, shaded bigotry and lies that the special interest groups behind this were putting forth. Not only did they poke a finger into the eyes of the Wisconsin tribes and their treaty rights, but they also pushed a narrative that this slaughter was “needed” and would “protect” livestock operators and “pet owners.”
Of course not one of these pieces mentioned how a large number of the wolves were killed deep in the national forests or other areas far away from livestock operations. The use of hounds and snowmobiles in these areas allowed the wolves to be killed quickly and in large numbers. Those behind these pieces also did not mention that the vast majority of “family pets” previously killed by wolves were the very same type of hounds that were used against wolves to great effect in February. These hounds are not “family pets.” They are weapons trained to be pitted against wild animals and when they lose, the person putting them into harm’s way gets a $2,500 check from the taxpayer. Why no mention that taxpayer is subsidizing the loss of these “family pets” in legal dog fighting?
The wolf has become another pawn in the “culture war” against anyone or anything perceived by these groups to be “progressive” in viewpoint. These people are also the first to scream at wildlife advocates for having “emotion” for wild animals and how they are treated. I certainly saw a whole lot of emotion coming from the anti-wolf factions and those carrying out the killing. Hate is an emotion as are the attempts to paint special interest aligned livestock operators as victims while facts are twisted to fit their anti-wolf agendas.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
