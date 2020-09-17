Paul Collins: Wisconsin DNR needs an overhaul

Dear Editor: In the midst of a global pandemic, social upheaval, and the absurdity emanating from the White House, some things remain the same.
In Wisconsin, the war on our wildlife and complete and total lack of democracy regarding the "management" of wildlife remains in place. In fact I am not so sure that the targets of Wisconsin's recreational animal killers can even be referred to as "wild" life anymore. Each year our public lands are manipulated for "favored" species like deer and overrun with packs of vicious hounds and torturous traps while you subsidize it in one way or another without having any say. It's also not just deer that have their populations artificially increased and manipulated each year.
Did you know that Wisconsin breeds, raises and releases tens of thousands of non-native Asian pheasants for the sole purpose of being shot and killed for "recreation"? All on your dime. Did you also know that the Wisconsin DNR plants entire fields of crops for the sole purpose of baiting mourning doves for the purpose of being shot by recreational "hunters"? Again all on your dime. This is on top of you, the taxpayer, paying $2,500 for each hound supposedly killed by wolves while legal animal fighters are sending those dogs out to attack and fight bears and other species. Ironically, the very same proponents of these taxpayer funded activities are also the same ones that scream about the "evils" of "socialism" and "welfare."
There needs to be a complete and total overhaul from the top down as to how the DNR and wildlife "management" is funded and conducted in this state. All citizens deserve a voice and the recreational hunting industry front Wisconsin Conservation Congress and the lobbyist stacked Natural Resources Board are certainly not the answer.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
