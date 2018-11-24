Dear Editor: Last week the GOP-controlled House voted to remove Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in the entire lower 48 states. That is bad enough, but tacked on to the bill is a provision that blocks judicial review of the law. Whether you like wolves or not, the idea that Congress can pass a law that prohibits judicial review of their actions is a slap in the face to everything that our country stands for.
Congress, led by Wisconsin’s GOP House delegation and “Democrat” Ron Kind, sponsored or voted for legislation that not only opens the door for the eradication of the gray wolf from the lower 48 but also tells American citizens that they cannot challenge their government and laws in court. Is this how the system of checks and balances are supposed to operate? What is next? How many other laws will Congress pass that exempt themselves from this critical component of our system?
Two federal court rulings upheld that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service improperly delisted the gray wolf in 2011. Instead of fixing the issues that led to the improper delisting, anti-wildlife politicians want to sacrifice an entire species to the whims of already-hostile states while chipping away at another piece of our checks and balances and the rights of American citizens to seek clarification of laws and redress of grievances in federal courts.
After years of decrying the one-party rule that has hobbled our state and country, why are some “Democrats” perfectly willing to jump on board with legislation that further emboldens extremists? Will Senate Democrats ditch this nonsense bill as they should, or will they sell out the gray wolf, the Endangered Species Act, and our system of checks and balances in the process? The next few weeks will be very telling.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
