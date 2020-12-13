Paul Collins: The madness needs to stop

Dear Editor: A little over four years ago I sat in horror after digesting the results of the 2016 presidential election. For the past four years, I have spoken out against and have been disgusted at every single thing this president and his administration has done and continue to do. Despite my revulsion at the man and his administration, not once did I ever think that it would be acceptable to work to throw out and ignore the legally cast ballots of his voters.
Fast forward four years, and unfortunately many of those same voters don’t have the decency nor respect to accept my legally cast vote. Why? Is it because I was part of some nefarious “deep state” plan to cheat and “steal” the election from their candidate? No. It’s because they don’t like who I voted for and the manner in which I cast that vote.
By attempting to throw out my vote and the votes of others that voted as I did, the litigants and their GOP allies are directly attacking my civil rights and my legal participation in our system. How is this even remotely acceptable in any way, shape, or form? Their candidate lost, just as mine have many times before. While I may grumble about the results and the person that won the seat, I don’t resort to trying to undermine our entire system and thumb my nose at the civil rights of others because of it. What is occurring now is shameful and should horrify anyone that hopes to keep this country as a functional entity. This madness needs to stop. Enough is enough.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
