Dear Editor: On March 15, the increasingly anti-wildlife U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service posted for public comment a “rule” that would remove the gray wolf across the entire lower 48 states from Endangered Species Act protections. Not only is this ridiculous rule unlikely to survive court challenge, it also shows how low the so-called “stewards” of our wildlife and wild lands have fallen.
While this is occurring under the wildlife-hostile Trump administration, don’t be fooled into thinking that the anti-wolf/wildlife mindset is not a bipartisan endeavor. The Obama administration also delisted wolves in the northern Rockies and the Great Lakes region through agency rules and a congressional “rider” to a spending bill. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is also extremely anti-wolf and refuses to listen to anyone except extremist hunting and big agricultural groups on the issue. In fact she continues to push for “riders” to various bills that would force a delisting of the gray wolf and block any judicial review of the law.
I find it rather concerning that politicians like Baldwin allow their hatred for a wild animal to also push them to undermine the very foundations of our democracy by blocking citizens from challenging their government in court. I expect this from the extremists in the gerrymandered Wisconsin Legislature but not from so-called “Democrats.”
Make no mistake that a total lower 48 delisting of the gray wolf will be a “wink and nod” to already-hostile states to further push their eradication policies against this species. It’s long past time to tell the USFWS and pandering politicians to end this war on the gray wolf and wildlife in general.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
