Paul Collins: Rome is burning

Dear Editor: I have come to the conclusion that Rome (America) is burning and few seem to even care or are even reveling in it. It is not just burning but it has been metaphorically nuked, napalmed, and hit with lava flow of apocalyptic proportions. A significant chunk of the populace has decided that governance through bullying, negligence and chaos is an acceptable structure for society. For some of us, myself included, this is not acceptable yet we are being drowned out by a very loud and very cruel minority. From the beginning of this unprecedented pandemic, I realized that it was only a matter of time before the "me, me, me" crowd, “conspiracy” ghouls, and wannabe GI Joe types used the pandemic and subsequent restrictions to further their twisted agendas. Matters are made even worse when the President of the United States plays into their sick fantasies by encouraging armed rebellion and peddles quackery and dangerous “cures.” While I am sure that the usual far right bullies and internet tough guys would resort to calling me a "snowflake" or whatever the orchestrated propaganda slur of the day is, I am frankly sick and tired of the "punching down" attitude that so many Americans have adopted. These people would rather attack and attempt to intimidate the ones trying to keep them and their families safe, instead of the incompetent and cruel grifters at the federal level fomenting endless chaos. This pandemic should have been the type of global catastrophe that brought humanity, and especially Americans, together. Instead the opposite happened. It became a platform for the once fringe bullies and propaganda mongers to sow chaos. Shame on those people and shame on the "leaders" that are fanning the flames and making their fellow Americans the "enemy" instead of this unrelenting virus.