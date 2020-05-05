Paul Collins: Protesters sacrifice public health to 'own the libs'

Dear Editor: I can only shake my head and roll my eyes with disgust at the “protesters” practicing their form of selfish and arrogant biological warfare against the essential “stay at home” orders put in place in Wisconsin and across the country. In between the Confederate flag of treason and Chinese-made Trump and American flags, there were handmade signs of people whining about wanting to go to salons and other shallow fluff at these “protests.” Imagine during the coastal blackouts and food rationing of World War II if we had people take to the streets to cry and whine about not being able shine lights or not being able to hoard essential food commodities because it “inconvenienced” them? For all the talk of being “patriots” and pretending to invoke slogans from the Revolutionary War, all I saw were groups of spoiled and arrogant ideologues that wouldn’t know real sacrifice if it punched them in their smug faces.
I have nothing against legitimate protest. What I do have a problem with are selfish ideologues putting everyone else at risk during a global pandemic because they can’t visit a salon, get bombed at a tavern, or scarf down down appetizers at an Applebee’s. How dare they compare themselves to the colonialists of 1776 or others that made real sacrifices for America? They likely got themselves and many others sick just so they could “own the libs.” I guess we can ask the survivors in the next couple of weeks if it was worth it.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!