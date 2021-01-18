Paul Collins: Problems with wildlife 'management' are ignored

Dear Editor: For all of the talk about gerrymandering, voter suppression, and the lack of democracy in our system, one area seems to be ignored. That would be the area of wildlife “management” and the wanton cruelty inflicted on animals under the guise of “heritage” and “tradition.”
Few in Wisconsin seem to know that animal fighting is perfectly legal when dogs are used against wild animals. When hounds lose fights with wolves the hound “owner” gets a $2,500 check from the taxpayer. Not only is the fighting perfectly legal, but as things currently stand, the hounder is allowed to send unlimited packs of hounds against wolves 24/7/365 under the guise of “training.”
Does this alarm or offend you? In the eyes of Wisconsin that is too bad because if you care about living wildlife, your voice will be ignored by the powers that be. Our gerrymandered Legislature is structured so that rural wildlife killing aficionados have complete and total control over the committees and shut out all pro-wildlife voices.
The so-called “Conservation Congress” may claim to let citizens vote on things related to wildlife but the questions are structured in such a way that you have to choose between killing more or killing less, but that killing is the end result no matter what. Even if a pro-wildlife question is approved by participants the “executive committee” of this group just tosses it out. Then we have the Natural Resources Board that has the final say on what the DNR does. This board is stacked with individuals that get to vote on the very things that they have a direct financial interest in. Apparently the term “conflict of interest” doesn’t apply in this state.
If you care about wildlife, the environment, and democracy then you need to make them hear your voice.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
