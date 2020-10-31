Paul Collins: Hatred of 'the left' is irrational

Dear Editor: I would like to hope that I am not the only person that has become so sickened and disgusted at the states of our society and political system in Wisconsin and America. I truly feel like we have been living through a temper tantrum of titanic proportions from the right for at least a decade and not one of these people can truly say what they are “angry” about in a coherent manner. One person will say it’s because of “the left,” while another will put together a word salad about “socialism” or “Marxism” while not having the faintest idea of what those concepts and ideologies entail.
What exactly has “the left” done to make their lives so miserable? Allow them to have access to affordable health care? Shocking. Having the nerve to allow consenting adults to love and live with who they want without some theocratic nonsense dictating that they can’t? The horror. Even worse, they want people of color to have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. Just unfathomable. How about the sheer audacity of wanting this planet and all the life on it to survive for a few more decades before we pillage it all? How dare “the left” actually think about ways to better the lives of everyone and not just those of the poor poor billionaires, right wing ideologues, and theocrats?
While not a Democrat, I am firmly skewed to the left and I just cannot understand this incessant desire to hate other Americans just for existing. The right wing disgusts me to no end but you don’t see those of us on the left calling for the wholesale eradication of adherents of that ideology or telling neo-fascist goon squads to “stand by” for further violence. Enough is enough.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
