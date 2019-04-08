Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recently released a draft of its 10-year bear “management” plan. Considering that the committee that composed this plan is stacked with the usual special interests, I am not surprised what it entails.
In case you are not aware, “management” in Wisconsin essentially means that a species favored by hunters, such as the black bear, have their numbers artificially inflated so that there is a large number available to be killed each year. For other less favored species, such as the gray wolf, “management” means reducing their numbers to a token population just short of eradication. More bears means more money for the DNR from the sale of killing licenses. More bears also means more “opportunity” for Wisconsin’s population of legal animal fighters to pit their packs of hounds against wild bears for months on end under the guise of “training” each summer. The plan essentially tasks the DNR to “sell” hounding to the general public and put a fluffy spin on what is nothing more than legal animal fighting and the harassment of our wildlife.
The plan also attempts to minimize the impact that out-of-control bear baiting has on the bear population and ecosystem. Each year from April 15 until mid-October millions of gallons of bait are dumped on public lands in Wisconsin. A recent study showed that a staggering 40 percent of an average bear’s diet in Wisconsin is from bait. It isn’t a stretch to equate this out-of-control baiting to the massive growth of Wisconsin’s bear population over the past decade. The DNR is taking public comments on its plan through April 14. The plan along with where to comment can be accessed here.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
