Dear Editor: It is quite refreshing to finally see more attention being paid to the cruelty being perpetrated toward wildlife in our state. As horrific as the proliferation of killing contests are, we must also be aware that what occurs during these events is no different than what has been going on for decades in Wisconsin. Legal animal fighting, trapping, baiting, electronic calls, and reckless slaughter are all hallmarks of what passes for wildlife “management” in Wisconsin.
In recent weeks the participants in these events have taken to social media to harass, threaten, intimidate and bully those speaking out against them. The vitriol exhibited leads me to believe that this is about far more than slaughtering wildlife for recreation. The questions raised about these killing contests should lead to a deeper look into those who would participate in such events and why they resort to the harassment and intimidation of critics.
With the number of hunters plummeting along with the increasing skepticism of the dubious “killing is conservation” idea, is this really the face that modern hunters want society to see?
Speak out against these killing contests and the wanton cruelty exhibited toward our wildlife and do not let these folks intimidate you. Also make sure to contact your state representatives and demand an end to killing contests and the cruelty that passes for “conservation” in our state.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
