Paul Collins: Conspiracy theorists are a threat to all of us

Dear Editor: It's long past time for the so-called "conspiracy theorists" and their followers to be called out for being the clear and present danger that they are. Not that long ago these people were relegated to standing on street corners waving signs and ranting nonsensically about "end times." Today? Today they have a global following thanks to social media and a multimedia disinformation machine used to spread lies, propaganda, and dangerous quackery 24/7/365.
There is something truly horrifying about how so many folks, that were once perceived to be level headed, that have turned into mindless regurgitators of unhinged "conspiracies" and flat out disinformation. Why do they do this? Why do they so ardently follow and do the bidding of the "conspiracy" pimps that only exist to foment chaos and disaster? The adherents of these ridiculous "theories" love to label the rest of society as "sheep" and part of the "deep state" for living in a world of reality. Who exactly are the real "sheep" when they hang on the every word of apocalyptic predators that barter in lies, propaganda, and disinformation in front of a camera or microphone on social media and other media platforms?
It's time to call this garbage what it is. It's a sick cult and a true threat to society and basic decency. Free speech has it's limits and these "conspiracy" adherents are indeed yelling fire in a crowded theater and are a true threat to all of us.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
