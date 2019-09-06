Dear Editor: Once again we are in the midst of the annual state sanctioned and subsidized legal animal fighting time known as the bear hound “training” season. Each year an unregulated and unlimited number of legal animal fighters descend upon our northern forests, including national forests, to pit their dogs against bears and essentially whatever unfortunate wild animal that gets in their way. There is no permit requirement and no limit in to the total number of hounds that can be used 24/7 against bears. The hounders love to tell you that they use their dogs to “trail” bears but the reality is that violent and often fatal fights occur with alarming frequency between the hounds and bears, wolves, and other wildlife. This year, as with every other summer, there are hounders that receive a $2,500 check per dead dog from the Wisconsin DNR each time that a gray wolf allegedly kills one of their marauding hounds. No other form of “recreation” losses are subsidized by the taxpayer as this disgusting activity is. With the majority of money for these payouts coming from federal “grants,” it means that each and every person that pays federal taxes in the United States are paying for legal animal fighting losses. Where is the outrage? Do people even know that animal fighting against wildlife is perfectly legal in Wisconsin with the only stipulation being that the hounds can’t “kill” the target of the fight? This stipulation is also unenforced as an untold number of wild animals are killed by packs of marauding hounds each year as evident by the hounders' own social media postings. Enough is enough. All forms of animal fighting should be illegal and taxpayers certainly shouldn’t be subsidizing the people that deliberately put their dogs in harm’s way.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.