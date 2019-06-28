Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA... NORTHEASTERN DANE AND NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES... AT 755 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WAUNAKEE, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MADISON, SUN PRAIRIE, MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, MONONA, WINDSOR, MARSHALL, WATERLOO, DEFOREST, COTTAGE GROVE, DEERFIELD, SHOREWOOD HILLS, MAPLE BLUFF, DANE, DEANSVILLE, EAST BRISTOL, MORRISONVILLE, TOKEN CREEK AND UW-MADISON.