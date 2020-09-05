Paul Collins: Are we better than this? Maybe not

Dear Editor: As an ardent follower of history since childhood, the most common refrain that I have heard regarding fascism and how Europe fell within its grasp last century is that "it can't happen here." For a long time I believed that. Not anymore. It is happening here and far too many refuse to acknowledge this. One has to look no further than the rise of these so-called "militias," the violent acts that their adherents carry out, and those cheering them on afterward.
What have we become, America? Where being asked to wear a piece of cloth over your face is "tyranny" and "oppression," yet the very same people protesting that are OK with extrajudicial killings for not complying with police. Does anyone else see the horrific double standard in that?
Sadly it seems that a significant chunk of our population needs to have a scapegoat and "enemy" to be able to function and to blame for their own failures and shortcomings. Today they have decided to turn that venom toward their fellow Americans that dare to demand accountability from police and equal protection in our society. So many of these dead-ender "militia" types are cheered on and encouraged by hate mongers spreading their divisive messages from cushy NYC studios and the White House lawn while real people just trying to survive become their targets. It can't happen here? Take a look at the local media's Facebook pages and the hate filled and threatening comments that they allow and tell me that. It is happening here and it is being cheered on by a venomous and very toxic hate machine that thrives on chaos, death, and destruction. Are we better than this, America? I am not so sure anymore.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
