Paul Collins: A battle of empaths vs. sadists

Dear Editor: As each day passes I and many others are increasingly alarmed at what our country and society have become. It seems that wrong has become right. Down has become up. The poor defend the rich and the weak defend the strong.
I’m not so sure it’s even a question of “left vs. right” anymore. Frankly it seems that it has become empath vs. sadist and I will leave it to you to decide which side is which. One side screams at the top of their lungs and waves high-powered weaponry around over the “tyranny” of having to wear a mask during a deadly pandemic while cheering on the extrajudicial killing and maiming of people of color by police and clueless “vigilantes.” One side cheers about taking away social safety nets, environmental safeguards, and health care protections while pretending not to care or even realizing that they will be the ones most negatively impacted.
These same people, many of which are the “takers” that they rail against, want to inflict the most cruelty possible on those of a different ideological bent in some misguided effort to “own the libs.” What does that even mean anyway? It seems to me that being as mean and cruel as possible is the agenda with these people and they will inflict it with as much glee as possible. I find that absolutely horrifying and any sane person should as well.
Having a different ideology than other citizens does not make one “superior” or more “powerful.” It makes one a mean-spirited bully at best and a cruelty loving sadist at worst. If you hate your fellow citizens that much over “political” differences you are not a “patriot.” You are a monster.
Paul Collins
Stoughton
