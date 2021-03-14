Paul Armentano: Legalizing, regulating marijuana reduces risks of use

Dear Editor: David Doll’s letter “Today’s marijuana product is not your father’s marijuana” (March 5) epitomizes the saying "Good for me, but not for thee."
He acknowledges having engaged in his “fair share of smoking joints with friends” while growing up in the 1970s and 1980s. But, nonetheless, he rationalizes criminalizing and arresting those who engage in this same behavior today out of a belief that this generation’s marijuana “is much more powerful.”
News flash: These same potent pot claims were rampant during Doll’s generation too — and even before then.
In the 1930s, Henry Anslinger, Commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Narcotics testified to Congress that cannabis was so potent that it "is entirely the monster Hyde, the harmful effect of which cannot be measured” — thereby justifying the federal prohibition of the plant. In the 1960s and '70s, public officials alleged that so-called "Woodstock weed" so uniquely powerful that smoking it would permanently damage brain cells and, therefore, its simple possession needed to be heavily criminalized in order to protect public health. By the 1990s, former Los Angeles Police Chief Daryl F. Gates opined that advanced growing techniques had increased THC potency to the point that “those who blast some pot on a casual basis … should be taken out and shot.”
Looking back now, it is obvious that each of these previous generation’s claims were nothing more than fear-mongering and hyperbole. Yet, nonetheless, they had a lasting influence on marijuana policy — in many cases leading directly to the passage of detrimental public policies that caused the undue stigmatization and criminalization of millions of citizens. Let’s not repeat this same mistake again.
Legalizing and regulating Wisconsin's adult-use marijuana market best reduces the risks associated with the plant's use or abuse and acknowledges the reality that consumers’ demand for marijuana is here to stay. By contrast, advocating for the marijuana’s continued criminalization denies this reality and compounds the public safety risks posed by the illicit, unregulated marketplace.
Paul Armentano
Washington, D.C.
