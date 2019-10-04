Dear Editor: If the public safety building's present structure cannot support added floors, why not ask for proposals for alternatives? Perhaps an independently anchored steel and concrete framework can be designed to surround the existing building for support of higher floors.
The board's "blame game" is pointless. In an innovative society, problem solving requires out of the box thinking. Buildings with exposed ectostructure are not new. If we need to keep the jail downtown, more creative solutions need introduction.
Paul Abramson
Madison
